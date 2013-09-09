  Microsoft to hold Surface launch event on 23 September in New York City

Microsoft has just sent invitations to the media for an event on 23 September in New York City, where the company will presumably unveil its next-generation Surface tablets.

The rumoured Surface 2 and Surface Pro 2 tablets have popped up in numerous leaks recently, suggesting they will soon replace the original Surface RT and Surface Pro. Microsoft has also lowered the price of its existing tablet line, further indicating the company plans to introduce a refresh.

Read: Microsoft discounts Surface RT bundles and Touch Covers

Some of the more notable leaks in past weeks have included a Surface Pro 2 dock, Surface 2 Power Cover, etc. As for specs, Microsoft's new tablets will likely ship with Windows RT 8.1 and Nvidia's Tegra 4 processor.

Microsoft's invite is the final bit a proof that the company will indeed launch new Surfaces. After all, the image in the invite leaves little to the imagination. Stay tuned for more from the event though, as Pocket-lint will be there live.