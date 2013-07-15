  1. Home
Microsoft Surface RT tablet prices dramatically dropped worldwide

Microsoft has slashed the price of its Surface RT tablet device in multiple stores around the globe. When it was launched in the UK at the end of last year, it cost £399, now you can pick one up for just £279 - a saving of over 33 per cent.

That's for the 32GB model. The 64GB version had dropped from £479 to £359. Perhaps replacement Windows 8 tablet devices are on the horizon, as has often been rumoured recently.

You can get the new prices on Microsoft's online store, plus John Lewis and PC World and Currys. Similar price cuts have been enforced on Microsoft sites in Australia and the US. Basically, everywhere that carries the tablet.

The only problem with the UK offer at present, at least online, is that clicking on the Surface RT on Microsoft's store site does not take you to the order page. Could the company have sold out already? At this price for a fully-fledged tablet device, it's a distinct possibility.

We advise you keep checking.

