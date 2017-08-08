New LG GPad tablet leaks out, huge battery stand thingy and all

LG's next tablet has just leaked out, and based on the images, it seems to come with a huge contraption.

Dubbed the GPad X2 8.0 Plus, the tablet popped up on a support page that was posted on T-Mobile’s website. The device appears to feature an 8-inch display with 1080p resolution, as well as 5-megapixel cameras on the back and front, a 1.4 GHz processor, 2GB RAM, and Android 7.0 (Nougat). But the most interesting feature about this device is that odd thing it's attached to in the leaked images.

That thing is called the Gpad Pack Plus. Apparently, it's a huge stand with stereo speakers, a USB port, and a built-in 4,400mAh battery, according to Android Police. In other words, LG is getting ready to unleash a decidedly mid-range device with an optional dock accessory that attaches to the rear of the tablet via a series of pogo pins. We don't yet know anything about this device or its stand.

There’s therefore been no word on how much either cost, but when LG launched the original 8-inch G Pad in 2013, it cost $349.99. But the GPad X2 8.0 Plus looks like a low-end addition to the GPad line, so we expect the price to be much lower. Maybe we will hear more about the device, its stand, their prices, and release date at the IFA technology exhibition in Berlin next month.