  Get an LG G Pad 8.0 with upgraded LTE connectivity this week

LG has announced that its G Pad 8.0 with added LTE 4G connectivity will begin shipping this week in Europe.

The LG G Pad 8.0 has had 4G LTE added to it in a bid to offer greater connectivity to all LG devices following the release of the G3.

The LG G Pad 8.0 comes with the same user experience offered to owners of the G3 flagship smartphone. This goes further with QPair 2.0 which lets users sync to their phone and answer calls or messages right from the tablet.

The 8-inch display sports a 1280 x 800 resolution for a frankly poor 189ppi. Powering the slate is a 1.2GHz Snapdragon 400 dual-core processor backed by 1GB of RAM. 16GB of storage comes onboard but there is the chance to expand that thanks to the microSD card slot.

The 4,200mAh battery should get plenty of life from the slate even when using super-fast 4G LTE. Or using either of the 5-megapixel and 1.3-megapixel cameras. Plus, thanks to the Adreno 305 graphics gaming should be smooth.

LG extras that make the tablet special include Touch & Shoot to capture photos quickly, Smart Keyboard for intuitive typing, and Knock Code for fast secure unlocking by simply taping the screen in the right order.

LG will begin shipping the G Pad 8.0 LTE in European countries this week. We've contacted LG for pricing and will update when we hear back.

