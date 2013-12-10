  1. Home
LG G Pad 8.3 Google Play Edition tablet to launch today on Google Play in US

LG has just introduced a Google Play edition of the LG G Pad 8.3.

The original LG G Pad 8.3 unveiled in September and belongs to the LG G series, which also includes the smartphone LG G2. It was LG's second tablet after the LG Optimus Pad, and it is first device to be designated as a Google Play Edition tablet. The new LG G Pad looks identical to the original but uniquely features Android 4.4 KitKat, naturally.

READ: LG G Pad 8.3 review

Tech specs for LG's new tablet include an 8.3-inch full HD IPS WUXGA display at 1920 x 1200 pixels and 273 ppi, a 1.7GHz Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 processor, 16GB memory (expandable by MicroSD), 2GB of RAM, 4,600mAh battery, and support for Wi-Fi. As for cameras, the tablet sports a 5.0MP on the rear and 1.3MP on the front.

READ:The great Nexus debate: Do we really want or need 'Google Play edition' handsets?

The LG G Pad 8.3 Google Play Edition comes in the colour indigo black (glossy), and it will be available  to buy from today in the US on Google Play for $349.99 (£213). LG says availability in other countries has not yet been determined.

