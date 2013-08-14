  LG seeking tablet comeback with 8.3-inch G Pad, says report

LG has been quiet on the tablet front for a while, with little in the way of new tablet technology since the Optimus Pad back in the summer of 2011. However, that is about to change, with the company tipped to unveil a new device at the IFA trade show in Berlin at the start of September.

Greek site Techblog claims to have inside information on the LG G Pad, an 8.3-inch tablet with 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution, quad-core processsor and 2GB of RAM.

It says that the new device will have a super-thin bezel, much like the recently announced Android smartphone, the LG G2. And it will be very thin in girth and lightweight. It will fit in a back pocket, the site states, even though it has a larger screen than, say, the Nexus 7.

It will have an aluminium shell, so is aimed at the premium end of the market.

While none of the above can be confirmed, the LG G Pad name has been touted around before and it fits with the Korean company's new branding strategy.

Pocket-lint will be at IFA in Berlin to report on whether such a device is announced or not, along with all of LG and the other major manufacturers' new technologies.