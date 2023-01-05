If you've been looking for a premium and powerful tablet that can do it all, then the Lenovo Tab Extreme might well be the device for you.

If you've been looking for a premium and powerful tablet that can do it all, then the Lenovo Tab Extreme might well be the device for you. This is a 14.5-inch tablet that Lenovo revealed at CES 2023 along with a slew of other products.

This is a serious bit of kit that's as easy on the eye as it is useful. It has a 3K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 1 million to 1 contrast ratio and Dolby Vision.

Under the hood is a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Octa-core processor and the hardware to deliver as much as 12 hours of battery life.

The Lenovo Tab Extreme is more than just a tablet though. It's also designed for entertainment, productivity and everything else you need for your hybrid lifestyle. It comes with a dual-mode stand, which it magnetically snaps to and can be used vertically or horizontally. With the included keyboard you can use it like a laptop but there's also a Lenovo Precision Pen 3 bundled so you can get creative.

If you need it for important Zoom calls then the Lenovo Tab Extreme won't let you down. It has been built with audio and visual adaptive capture tech that includes microphones that can block out external environmental noise and a camera that tracks you too.

Powered by Android 13, the Lenovo Tab Extreme is said to support multi-tasking too with the ability to split screen four different apps and have 10 apps as floating windows. With the Precision Pen, you can also use the tablet as a sketchpad. This tablet can also be wirelessly connected to a Lenovo PC and even used as an additional monitor if you connect it via USB-C DisplayPort.

Hidden highlights to this tablet include the promise of future system update support right up to Android 16.

Lenovo Tab Extreme will be available from March 2023 retailing for €1199.