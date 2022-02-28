Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen squeezes more screen real-estate into budget tablet

(Pocket-lint) - Looking for an affordable Android tablet? Lenovo has just announced its third-generation Tab M10 Plus product, which squeezes a little more screen real-estate into the design.

The 10.61-inch panel is a whisker more than the 10.3-inch of the second-gen model, squashing some of that surrounding bezel, to present an even more adept slate than before. It's an LCD panel with 400 nits maximum brightness, which is quite a jump better than the outgoing model too.

The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen could be a great way to nab an entertainment tablet without the typical mega cost, with Netflix, Prime and Disney+ certification at 1080p - something some lesser entry-level tablets lack, even if they have the resolution available - across its Full HD+ resolution.

It's not just the screen that's expanded generation to generation either: the Gen 3 tablet has a 7700mAh battery, which is considerably more capacious than the 5,000mAh cell found in the Gen 2 model.

Despite this, impressively Lenovo has managed to shrink the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen's thickness a little. It's just 7.45mm thick - or thin, depending on how you look at it - and should last for a good innings thanks to that battery. Hence an ideal streaming device.

The Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen is also compatible with Lenovo's Precision Pen 2 stylus, should you fancy yourself a dab hand at sketching, drawing and the like.

This tablet series has typically been affordable, with the 3rd Gen no different: it's set to arrive in June 2022, starting at $189.99 in the US. Our best guess for UK and EU pricing is £/€149.99. That ought to make it a success - especially as Android tablets have seen such a resurgence in recent years.

