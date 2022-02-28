(Pocket-lint) - Looking for an affordable Android tablet? Lenovo has just announced its third-generation Tab M10 Plus product, which squeezes a little more screen real-estate into the design.

The 10.61-inch panel is a whisker more than the 10.3-inch of the second-gen model, squashing some of that surrounding bezel, to present an even more adept slate than before. It's an LCD panel with 400 nits maximum brightness, which is quite a jump better than the outgoing model too.

The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen could be a great way to nab an entertainment tablet without the typical mega cost, with Netflix, Prime and Disney+ certification at 1080p - something some lesser entry-level tablets lack, even if they have the resolution available - across its Full HD+ resolution.

It's not just the screen that's expanded generation to generation either: the Gen 3 tablet has a 7700mAh battery, which is considerably more capacious than the 5,000mAh cell found in the Gen 2 model.

Despite this, impressively Lenovo has managed to shrink the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen's thickness a little. It's just 7.45mm thick - or thin, depending on how you look at it - and should last for a good innings thanks to that battery. Hence an ideal streaming device.

The Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen is also compatible with Lenovo's Precision Pen 2 stylus, should you fancy yourself a dab hand at sketching, drawing and the like.

This tablet series has typically been affordable, with the 3rd Gen no different: it's set to arrive in June 2022, starting at $189.99 in the US. Our best guess for UK and EU pricing is £/€149.99. That ought to make it a success - especially as Android tablets have seen such a resurgence in recent years.

Writing by Mike Lowe.