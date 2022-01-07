Lenovo teases the Legion Y700, an 8.8-inch gaming tablet

(Pocket-lint) - Lenovo has shared more information about its upcoming gaming tablet. Called the Lenovo Legion Y700 tablet, it was first teased in December, but now, a company executive has posted details about the tablet on social media platform Weibo (via Liliputing).

The Lenovo Legion Y700 is an 8.8-inch tablet with a brushed metal design. It has an LCD panel with a display resolution of 2560 x 1600 and a 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The screen also has a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Other features include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, JBL speakers, and support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Audio.

The photos suggest at least one USB Type-C port and a single rear camera, too.

Unfortunately, details about pricing and availability are not yet known. Although Lenovo was recently at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, the company didn't announce whether the gaming tablet will ever release outside of China.

Pocket-lint has contacted the company to determine its US or UK availability.

