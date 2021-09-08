Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Lenovo Tab P12 and P11 sport 5G for always-on connectivity, launch alongside new TWS earphones

(Pocket-lint) - Lenovo has announced a couple of Android tablets with a few next-gen features. There's a new pair of true wireless earphones too.

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is the flagship device, with an all-new digital pen and detchable magnetic keyboard that features "bouncier key travel".

It comes with a 12.6-inch 16:10 (2560 x 1600) AMOLED display that also supports a 120Hz refresh rate. Its ultra-thin, at 5.63mm, and weighs 565g for just the tablet or 1kg for the entire setup.

Dolby Vision is supported for movie and TV show viewing.

Four JBL speakers are built into the P12 Pro with Dolby Atmos compatibility.

It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 processor, with up to 8GB of RAM. A step up model supports 5G as well as Wi-Fi 6. A massive 10,200mAh battery is included on both models, with 45W fast charging also available.

The Lenovo Tab P11 5G adds the faster mobile connectivity tech to the brand's more consumer tablet for the first time.

It has an 11-inch IPS display supports Lenovo's Precision Pen 2 and keyboard pack, which are optional extras.

The Snapdragon 750G processor runs the show, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There's a 7,700mAh battery inside with 20W fast charging.

Also announced are the Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds. This Bluetooth pair are coming in white or black, with up to 28 hours of playback time (on buds and through charging case top-up).

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro will be available from October, with US getting the Wi-Fi model only (from $609.99). The 5G version is expected to launch in EMEA, starting at €899.

The Lenovo Tab P11 5G will only be available in EMEA countries, priced from €499.

The Smart Wireless Earbuds will be available universally soon, priced at $99.99.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 8 September 2021.
