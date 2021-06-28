Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Tablets
  3. Tablet news
  4. Lenovo tablet news

Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 brings kickstand and tablet together in unusual unison

Author image, Reviews editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
1 / 7
Lenovo
Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 photo 1
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - In a world of so many same-same tablets, you can't say the Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 isn't different. Why? Because this 13-inch tablet integrates a kickstand into its design, for increased versatility.

That might sound like an awkward proposition, but as you can see from the pictures gallery (above) this tucked-away stand is positioned out of the way when stowed.

That's partly thanks to an ongoing design that Lenovo has been delivering for a number of years - that bulbous tubular-like end to the tablet, where the quad speakers (by JBL) are housed for better sound, which can also be used to lay the tablet down at a slant, or for grappling with fingers.

A 13-inch panel makes this a fairly large tablet, but you can see why when it can be used with stylus input as a digital easel-like product. And with 2160 x 1350 pixels across this LCD display - with Dolby Vision thanks to 400 nits maximum brightness - there should be plenty of detail.

Best tablet rated 2021: Top tablets to buy today
Best tablet rated 2021: Top tablets to buy today By Britta O'Boyle ·

Behind the scenes is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 platform and 8GB, which is towards the upper levels of that company's processors. So whether it's box-sets, browsing, gaming, or a little work, this Android tablet should have you covered for all eventualities.

The 13-inch Yoga Tab 13 - which is called Yoga Pad Pro in China - is expected imminently, with European prices starting at €799.

Writing by Mike Lowe.
Recommended for you
Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 brings kickstand and tablet together in unusual unison
Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 brings kickstand and tablet together in unusual unison By Mike Lowe ·
This Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet discount is just too good to be missed
This Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet discount is just too good to be missed By Chris Hall ·
Save up to 45% on the Amazon Fire 7 and 8 Kids Edition tablets today
Save up to 45% on the Amazon Fire 7 and 8 Kids Edition tablets today By Adrian Willings ·