Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro is part tablet, part HDMI monitor

(Pocket-lint) - Lenovo has unveiled a new Android tablet in its Yoga Pad lineup, and this one's a little different to your typical Android tablet with a host of features that could - potentially - make it incredibly versatile.

On the surface, it looks like a standard Yoga tablet with a cylindrical top edge for resting it at an angle (and stuffing the 10,200mAh battery inside). Think of it as a giant first gen Apple wireless trackpad.

But there's a lot more to it than that. It features a kickstand/handle which can be used to hold the tablet up or hang it on a wall/shelf, and also features a micro HDMI input allowing you to use it as a portable battery-powered external monitor.

That means you could potentially use it as a second screen for your laptop or even as a display for your Nintendo Switch.

Looking over specs reveals it should be a powerful media device too. It's powered by the Snapdragon 870 processor, features 8GB RAM and has 256GB UFS 3.0 storage.

The 16:10 LTPS LCD panel on the front measures 13-inches diagonally, has a resolution of 2160 x 1350 (essentially QuadHD) with 400 nits brightness plus HDR10 and Dolby Vision support.

That's joined by a JBL quad speaker system featuring 2x 2.5W speakers and 2x 2W speakers plus 'Dolby Atmos' support for immersive, rich audio.

Adding to its versatility, the touchscreen supports 4096 levels of sensitivity, making it ideal for using as a canvas with a supported stylus. And then, to add premium appeal, the back is coated in Alcantara fabric.

While Lenovo hasn't announced plans to launch it in western markets, the Yoga Pad Pro has gone up for pre-order in China for 3299RMB which is roughly £350 GBP in UK money or $500 in US currency.

