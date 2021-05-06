  1. Home
  2. Tablets
  3. Tablet news
  4. Lenovo tablet news

Latest Lenovo Yoga tablet has an HDMI input, so you can connect up your console on the go

Author image, Associate editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Lenovo Latest Lenovo Yoga tablet has an HDMI input, so you can connect up your console on the go

- Official Lenovo image shows someone playing Mario Kart on the Nintendo Switch

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - An upcoming Lenovo Yoga tablet looks to have an HDMI connection - so you can connect up devices like a Nintendo Switch as shown in the image above. Or presumably, you could use it as a second display from a laptop. 

The info comes via an image posted on Chinese social site Weibo and the tablet is shown alongside a Switch controller, with Mario Kart 8 on the screen.

The post is from the official Lenovo Yoga account rather than a leaker, so we know it's legitimate while the HDMI connector is specifically mentioned on the image, which features other text and looks like an ad. However, a similar device has been leaked previously - the pitch at that point seemed to be as a second screen for a laptop. 

As you'd expect from a device like this it's most likely an Android-based tablet and indeed it has several design similarities to other Lenovo Yoga devices. We don't have any other information at present. We think it likely it would come to markets other than China, but that's pure speculation at present. 

What is the Pocket-lint daily and how do you get it for free?
What is the Pocket-lint daily and how do you get it for free? By Stuart Miles ·

Writing by Dan Grabham.
Recommended for you
Google gives Android tablets a new 'Entertainment Space' for media
Google gives Android tablets a new 'Entertainment Space' for media By Maggie Tillman ·
Latest Lenovo Yoga tablet has an HDMI input, so you can connect up your console on the go
Latest Lenovo Yoga tablet has an HDMI input, so you can connect up your console on the go By Dan Grabham ·
Xiaomi Mi Pad tablets set to make a high-end return in 2021?
Xiaomi Mi Pad tablets set to make a high-end return in 2021? By Mike Lowe ·