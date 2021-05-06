Latest Lenovo Yoga tablet has an HDMI input, so you can connect up your console on the go

(Pocket-lint) - An upcoming Lenovo Yoga tablet looks to have an HDMI connection - so you can connect up devices like a Nintendo Switch as shown in the image above. Or presumably, you could use it as a second display from a laptop.

The info comes via an image posted on Chinese social site Weibo and the tablet is shown alongside a Switch controller, with Mario Kart 8 on the screen.

The post is from the official Lenovo Yoga account rather than a leaker, so we know it's legitimate while the HDMI connector is specifically mentioned on the image, which features other text and looks like an ad. However, a similar device has been leaked previously - the pitch at that point seemed to be as a second screen for a laptop.

As you'd expect from a device like this it's most likely an Android-based tablet and indeed it has several design similarities to other Lenovo Yoga devices. We don't have any other information at present. We think it likely it would come to markets other than China, but that's pure speculation at present.

Writing by Dan Grabham.