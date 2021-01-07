(Pocket-lint) - Lenovo's press release for the Tab P11 says it's a tablet aimed at at-home families - which, in a world where getting out and about is trickier than before, is a sensible target market.

The update to the Tab P10, the P11 model follows a similar plan: it's got an 11-inch screen, now with a 2K resolution (that's 2000 by 1200 pixels) and a middle-of-the-pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor at its core.

That choice of processor - which is an upgrade on the P10's use of SD450 - ought to help keep the price point to a sensible level, without really compromising on performance and battery potential.

In a market dominated by Apple's iPad range, that's a sensible overall feature set, as the Android tablet market isn't booming as it once was. The Tab P11 remains relatively affordable, too, with a starting price of $229.99 - making it even lower priced than the previous P10 model.

In addition to touchscreen controls, the Tab P11 also offers stylus and keyboard control - so you can, if buying those additional accessories (the Keyboard Pack and Precision Pen 2), turn it into a mini-PC kind of setup.

But we think the key aspect of the Tab P11 is as an educational, entertainment and casual gaming tablet. Whether streaming Disney+, reading the digital paper, or playing some Candy Crush, it's the kind of tablet that will span the whole family. Furthermore, with Kids Space by Google, parental controls allow for lockdown for the lil'uns as you deem fit.

