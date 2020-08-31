(Pocket-lint) - While many tablet makers have largely shunned the premium market - Apple and Samsung being two notable exceptions in their respective iOS and Android ecosystems - Lenovo is back punching with its 2020 premium release: the Tab P11 Pro.

Is there room enough for such a tablet in the market? Lenovo makes a number of points, including the fact that tablet growth (by volume) has increased 20 per cent year on year due to many of us wanting a second screen available in the 'new normal' world of lockdown.

But is more purchasing a reason to eye-up Lenovo's Tab P11 Pro. The tablet has a number of compelling features, principal to which is its 11-inch OLED display (2560 x 1600 resolution), ensuring deep and inky blacks and colours that pop - making it ideal as a media streaming device.

In the interests of balacing costs it's shunned the highest-spec processor - opting for a still very strong Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G with 6GB RAM - and foregone 4G/5G connectivity options for the time being, making it a Wi-Fi only device instead.

So just how much does this save you? The Tab P11 Pro has an asking price of €699, making it €400 less than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ with 5G fitted. Now ditching that rarely available connectivity doesn't sound like such a bad idea, eh?

The P11 Pro has an all aluminium frame design, measuring just 5.8mm thick, and weighing 485g. That's very trim, but the large-scale screen means ample battery can be squeezed into the design, with Lenovo saying this slate will last up to 15 hours.

Some compelling features, no doubt. Whether that'll be enough to convince a landslide surge in sales is a whole other question.

