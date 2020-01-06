The meaning of what a PC is has changed over the years. From laptops, to 2-in-1s, to tablets with accessories. The ThinkPad X1 Fold, however, takes things to the next level with its folding screen.

We knew Lenovo was working on such a folding-screen laptop, as revealed back in May 2019, but didn't necessarily expect that to manifest as a ThinkPad product. The Fold shows every reason why that's the correct decision though.

First and foremost, the ThinkPad X1 Fold is a 13.3-inch OLED tablet. It doesn't have a keyboard attached - how could it, as it's foldable? - as this screen can fold in half down the middle, hence the keyboard/folio accessory coming separately in the box (it slots magnetically into the middle to charge and stow).

There's also a stylus included, to show-off the versatility of this product. There's even an optional stand, sold separately, so you can make the screen sit upright as if a desktop PC.

The Fold weighs under 1kg with its keyboard/folio attached, making it super light and portable, without compromising its position as a laptop-capable product: it's full Windows 10, features two USB-C ports, plus a SIM card slot for on-the-go connectivity (with 4G and 5G options).

Is it the future of portable computing? It's hard to know what to call the ThinkPad X1 Fold: it's not a laptop, per se, rather a multi-functional tablet with full PC capability. We'll be seeing one at CES 2020 and will be sure to bring you our early verdict.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold is due for release mid 2020, with prices expected to start at $2499.00.