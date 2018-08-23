Want a cheap Android tablet? Then check out Lenovo's new updates to its Tab E, Tab M, and Tab P series.

The company is announcing not one but five new Android tablets, which will replace last year's lineup. The new models are split into the following series: the entry-level Tab E series, which has 7-, 8-, and 10-inch models; the mid-level Tab M10, and the top-end Tab P10.

Starting with the new Lenovo Tab E10, which launches in October for $130, it has a 10.1-inch (1280 x 800) display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor, up to 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, two speakers, and runs Android Oreo (Go Edition). The Tab E8, on the other hand, has a 8-inch (1280 x 800) display, 1.3GHz MediaTek MT8163B processor, up to 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, and runs Android Nougat.

As for the Lenovo Tab E7, it has a 7-inch (1024 x 600) display, MediaTek MT8167 or MediaTek MT8321 processor (for Wi-Fi and 3G models, respectively), up to 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, and runs Android Oreo (Go Edition). The Lenovo Tab E7 is the least expensive, starting at $69.99 when it releases in October exclusively at Walmart. The Tab E8 will cost $99.99 and is available now at Walmart.

The Lenovo Tab M10 has a 10.1-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1.8GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, 5-megapixel rear and 2-megapixel front cameras, two speakers, and a fingerprint sensor. And it runs Android Oreo.

The Lenovo Tab P10 has a 10.1-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1.8GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, up to 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, 8-megapixel rear and 5-megapixel front cameras, four speakers, and a fingerprint sensor. It also runs Android Oreo.

Lenovo hasn’t given any release date or pricing information yet for the M10 and P10, but it said preorders will be available this winter on Amazon. Keep in mind none of these devices are exceptionally powerful or mind-blowing, but they're cheap and will work fine for most people.

