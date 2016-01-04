  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Tablets
    3. >
  3. Tablet news
    4. >
  4. Lenovo tablet news

Lenovo makes modular ThinkPad X1 Tablet: Add-on battery, projector, 3D scanner and more

|
Lenovo Lenovo makes modular ThinkPad X1 Tablet: Add-on battery, projector, 3D scanner and more
What is Jamf Now and how does it help you manage your Apple devices at work?
What is Jamf Now and how does it help you manage your Apple devices at work?

- Add 5-hours of battery with module

- Scan real objects with Intel RealSense 3D module

- Add pico projector for enhanced presentations

Just when you thought tablets were reaching the end of ways to find innovation, along comes Lenovo with a new modular ThinkPad X1 Tablet.

Modular means this tablet is able to use attachments to enhance the way it performs. While it will work as a tablet on its own, by adding attachments it can become even more than some laptops can offer.

The three initial add-on accessories, which clip in easily, include a battery pack that adds another 5-hours of life. There's also a pico projector module that can be added to turn the tablet into a projector, ideal for presentations. Finally there's a 3D scanning module that uses Intel RealSense 3D scanning cameras to pull real world objects into the virtual world for editing, 3D printing, sharing, whatever.

The Lenovo X1 Tablet itself offers a 12-inch IPS display with 2160 x 1440 resolution and is a 2-in-1 featuring a detachable keyboard with trackpad. It's powered by an Intel Core processor. runs Windows 10 Pro OS and has a stylus included. There's optional 4G connectivity and battery life should last 10 hours on a charge. All this fits into an 8.4mm thin tablet with 4.6mm keyboard that, together, weighs 1.1kg.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet will be available in February from $900. The Productivity Module battery extender will be $150, the Projector Module will be $280 and the 3D Imaging Module will be $150.

READ: CES 2016: We're here bringing you the best TVs, tablets, smartphones and tech from the show

PopularIn Tablets
Here is everything Apple will supposedly announce in two weeks
Lenovo just unveiled five cheap Android tablets, see them here
Logitech Crayon vs Apple Pencil: What’s the difference and which one is best for you?
7 essential iPad features for students
New iPad Pro 2018 specs, rumours and news: What's the story so far?
Want Google ARCore on a tablet? This is the first tablet to support it
Comments