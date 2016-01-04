Lenovo makes modular ThinkPad X1 Tablet: Add-on battery, projector, 3D scanner and more

Just when you thought tablets were reaching the end of ways to find innovation, along comes Lenovo with a new modular ThinkPad X1 Tablet.

Modular means this tablet is able to use attachments to enhance the way it performs. While it will work as a tablet on its own, by adding attachments it can become even more than some laptops can offer.

The three initial add-on accessories, which clip in easily, include a battery pack that adds another 5-hours of life. There's also a pico projector module that can be added to turn the tablet into a projector, ideal for presentations. Finally there's a 3D scanning module that uses Intel RealSense 3D scanning cameras to pull real world objects into the virtual world for editing, 3D printing, sharing, whatever.

The Lenovo X1 Tablet itself offers a 12-inch IPS display with 2160 x 1440 resolution and is a 2-in-1 featuring a detachable keyboard with trackpad. It's powered by an Intel Core processor. runs Windows 10 Pro OS and has a stylus included. There's optional 4G connectivity and battery life should last 10 hours on a charge. All this fits into an 8.4mm thin tablet with 4.6mm keyboard that, together, weighs 1.1kg.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet will be available in February from $900. The Productivity Module battery extender will be $150, the Projector Module will be $280 and the 3D Imaging Module will be $150.

READ: CES 2016: We're here bringing you the best TVs, tablets, smartphones and tech from the show