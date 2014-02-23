  Lenovo unveils Yoga Tablet 10 HD+ tablet, carrying Full HD display and 18-hour battery life

Lenovo has announced the Yoga Tablet 10 HD+ at Mobile World Congress, expanding on the screen resolution of the original Yoga 10 released in October 2013.

The Yoga Tablet 10 HD+ tablet packs a 10-inch 1920x1200 Full HD display, 1.6GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor, 2GB of RAM, 8-megapixel rear-camera, 1.5-megapixel front-camera, 16 / 32GB of storage, microSD support for upto 64GB, Android 4.3, 18-hours of battery life thanks to a 9000mAh battery, and optional 3G.

Its Smart Display will automatically adjust to image quality on the screen with ambient light, and there's also three modes for viewing content: hold, tilt, and stand.

Lenovo will make optional accessories available, including a Bluetooth keyboard cover, coloured sleeves, and a MiraCast Dongle to connect to televisions.

The Yoga Tablet 10 HD+ launches in April starting at $349.

Alongside the tablet, Lenovo also unveiled five new apps: SHAREit, SECUREit, SYNCit, SNAPit and SEEit, that will roll out to all of its Android devices.

The SHAREit app gives users a centralised place to move pictures, video, music, and documents to other devices, either over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. The functionality isn't just limited to Lenovo devices - iOS devices and Windows computers will also support the sharing.

SECUREit is a security software that alerts you to viruses, spam text messages, and more. There is also anti-theft technology that will require a password if someone tries to remove the SIM card to make the handset usable again. Furthermore, SYNCit is a backup feature for texts, photos, and more, that keeps all of your content in the cloud to be recovered on any Android device.

SNAPit is new camera software that will offer burst and panoramic photo taking functionality. SEEit brings a new gallery where you can categorise photos, add filters, and share them with your friends.