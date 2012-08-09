  1. Home
Lenovo reveals details of its Windows 8 ThinkPad Tablet 2

Lenovo details Windows 8 ThinkPad Tablet 2

We knew one was on the cards and now Lenovo has confirmed that it will indeed be launching a Windows 8 tablet when Microsoft’s new operating system debuts in October.

The Lenovo ThinkPad Tablet 2 (the original Lenovo ThinkPad Tablet ran Android) will feature a 10.1-inch screen and will run Windows 8 Pro. Though the size of the display should ensure plenty of space to manoeuvre virtual key presses and swipes, for a more accurate experience Lenovo will be providing an optional digitiser and pen as well as a detachable keyboard with physical keys. 

The tablet will be powered by an Intel Atom Processor and will be available in both 3G and 4G models on various Pay-As-You-Go payment plans.

lenovo reveals details of its windows 8 thinkpad tablet 2 image 4

Other factors to be revealed by Lenovo are that the ThinkPad Tablet 2 will have added security with a fingerprint reader, will sport a 9.8mm waistline and will weigh in at less than 600 grams. 

No word on pricing yet, but the Lenovo ThinkPad Tablet 2 will be making an appearance at IFA on 31 August where Pocket-lint will of course be in attendance. 

Windows 8 is set to be made available from 26 October.

Will you be adding the Lenovo ThinkPad Tablet 2 to your wish list? Tell us why below...

