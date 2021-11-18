(Pocket-lint) - Huawei has unveiled its new MateBook E, a Windows 11 tablet that's just 7.99 millimetres thick.

The MateBook E weighs in at 709 grams and has a detachable keyboard. It has an OLED panel that runs at 2.5K in a 16:10 aspect ratio. The display is 12.5 inches and boasts 400 nits brightness.

Other features include a blazing fast PCIe SSD, a 42Wh battery with 65W fast charging, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi 6 and active stylus support. There's even a Thunderbolt 4 port, allowing you to attach some seriously fancy accessories.

The device will be available in two colourways that are translated as Nebula Ash and Interstellar Blue.

Currently the device has only been announced in China, where retail price starts at CNY 5,999 which equates to just under $1,000. This gets you an 11th gen Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD.

The brand will also offer a Core i7 spec with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for CNY 6,999 or roughly $1,250.

The obvious comparison is Microsoft's Surface Pro 8, similar in form factor and specification. If the Chinese pricing is anything to go by, the Huawei model will offer much better value, especially on its high end Core i7 model.

No word yet on availability outside of China, but we certainly hope it won't be too long before we can try one out.