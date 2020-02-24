Huawei has announced its latest MatePad Pro tablet: the Huawei MatePad Pro 5G.

While it's naturally going to be compared to the iPad Pro, the new MatePad's 5G capability means it's closer to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G in terms of specs.

Based on Huawei's own Kirin 990 5G platform, the 10.8-inch tablet has a 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio and tiny 4.9mm bezels. This is obviously a point of pride for Huawei as it compared them directly to the 8.3mm iPad Pro and 8.5 Galaxy Tab S6.

The screen itself is a WQXGA 2,560 x 1,600 resolution - similar in pixel count to the iPad Pro 11.

The case has 22 antennae moulded into it and is curved in the edge design to distance itself at least a little from Apple's Pro tablet. 27W wireless charging is also included alongside reverse wireless charging.

Additional accessories are available in the form of the M-Pencil that wirelessly charges on top of the display as well as the Smart Magnetic Keyboard case.

Like other Huawei devices the Mate Pad Pro features Huawei's EMUI 10 operating system based on Android 10 but doesn't have access to Google apps as with most other Huawei devices released after mid-2019.

The MatePad Pro 5G will be available in pearl white, midnight grey and also the afterglow orange and forest green vegan leather finishes from last September's Mate 30 Pro.

It will cost from €799. We're still awaiting UK prices.