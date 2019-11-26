Huawei debuts the MatePad Pro, and looks like it's gunning for the iPad Pro

Huawei has taken the wraps off one of its latest devices in that most Huawei of ways - through Weibo, in frighteningly low-resolution. The MatePad Pro is its newest tablet, and looks to be set up as a rival to Apple's iPad Pro.

There have been rumours, and indeed leaked images, of the MatePad Pro around for a few weeks now, but Huawei's fleshed out the details significantly in a lengthy post about the forthcoming tablet.

The internals of the device aren't actually drastically new. It's running Huawei's limited version of Android 10, powered by the same curren-generation Kirin 990 chipset that Huawei's been using in other devices recently, including this year's Mate 30 Pro smartphone, but in other areas is a bit customisable.

It can be configured with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and a hard drive of either 128GB or 256GB, with pricing obviously a factor in this as well, and can have Wi-Fi as well as LTE connectivity, again according to the version bought.

The design, meanwhile, is staunchly similar to the iPad Pro, with a rounded metallic body and thin, uniform bezel. There's a small camera cutout in one corner of the screen, housing an 8MP selfie camera. The display housed in that body is AMOLED, 10.8 inches in size and with a resolution of 2560 x 1600. That also means that for now Huawei isn't competing on all sizes of "pro" tablet.

The tablet comes in four colours, as you can see above - white, black, green and orange.

Unlike Apple's less generous approach with the iPad Pro, the MatePad Pro will also ship with an included M-Pen, a re-named version of Huawei's M-Pencil, to help with tasks like drawing and navigation.

For now, as is typical for Huawei, the announcement is limited to China, where the MatePad Pro will go on sale on 12 December, with prices starting at CNY 3,299 ($470/£364).