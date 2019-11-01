Huawei's incoming MatePad Pro tablet has a familiar look

It's a new tablet from Huawei - yes, really. You'd be forgiven for doing a double-take though, because the incoming tablet has a familiar look about it.

To be fair to Huawei, there are only so many ways you can design a rectangular slab of glass and metal and the Chinese company has decided to house its front-facing camera in the display as a punch-hole.

While the image above came from serial leaker evleaks - who also referred to the tablet as the uninspiring MatePad Pro.

However, 91Mobiles has also leaked the below images yet referred to the tablet as the MediaPad M7, which is probably a more logical name given Huawei's previous tablet forays to be fair.

The images certainly show a sleek tablet which may come with an under-display fingerprint sensor or have facial recognition. We can also see the two finishes of the tablet below as well as a dual camera with LED flash. And there are images of the M-Pen stylus as well.

It also looks like - as you'd expect - the device will have a USB-C port but we can't see a headphone jack. We're also expecting it to have Huawei's latest-gen Kirin 990 platform, up to 8GB of memory and 256GB of internal storage.

We believe the tablet will debut in 2020 - possibly at Mobile World Congress.