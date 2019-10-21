Huawei is set to bring the hole-punch camera to tablets, with leaked images of the Huawei MediaPad M7 showing a small circular hole in the top-left hand corner of the display, when placed horizontally.

Codenamed Marx, the new tablet from Huawei is also said to come with support for the company's smart magnetic keyboard and M-Pen stylus. There is also a suggestion that, as the leaked design has no physical fingerprint sensor, there will be one under the display.

What we don't know right now is whether the tablet will support Android or its own EMUI 10 platform - like the Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

There is a suggestion that Google services could come back to Huawei devices in the near future, so it could be a moot point by the time the M7 is ready for release.

91Mobiles - the site that first posted the leaked press renders - claims that it could launch early 2020, especially considering the MediaPad M6 has only been available for a few months.

Alternatively, we could see the M7 called the Huawei MediaPad M6 Pro instead. That's what the company did with the follow-up to the M5.

Regardless of the name, 91Mobiles also suggests that the next MediaPad will have dual cameras on the rear and a USB-C port for charging.

Colour options will be black and white.

We'll bring you further updates as we get them.