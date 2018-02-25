Huawei unveils trio of tablets: MediaPad M5 8.4-inch, 10.8-inch and Pro

It's been rather quiet on the Android tablet front of late. Which is perhaps no surprise, given that even Apple's iPad range is seeing an overall decline in sales.

No biggie for Huawei, though, which wants a piece of that iPad Pro pie, and has used Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 to launch not one but three new MediaPad M5 tablets (updating its M3 range from 2016), in 8.4-inch, 10.8-inch and stylus-equipped Pro edition (for the larger size only).

The pricing starts at €349 for the 8.4-inch model and €399 for the 10.4-incher. That's for 32GB of memory. 64 and 128GB versions of each are also available, with and without LTE connectivity. For the top-end 128GB models you're talking €499 and €549 for the different size variants.

All tablets feature a 2K screen (2560 x 1600), 2.5D curved glass with a glossy finish for added sheen, metal unibody design, fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi/LTE connectivity, and a Kirin 960 processor at the heart.

Huawei being Huawei, its operating system of choice is EMUI 8.0 (over the top of Google's Android Oreo operating system) - the same as found in its Mate 10 Pro flagship smartphone - which is likely to bring its share of quirks and irks. Among its pros, however, are battery-saving technologies, which Huawei claims will deliver between 10 and 11 hours of use per charge.

The MediaPad M5 Pro is the standout model, as it includes an M-Pen stylus in the box, capable of handling 4096 levels of pressure on that glass screen. That's the only difference between Pro and the other 10.8-inch model - there's no additional power or any spec boost. A separate clip-on keyboard accessory (product name TBC) will be available, helping the Pro to transform into that full 2-in-1 experience.

Available in either Champagne Gold or Titanium Grey, the Huawei MediaPad M5 range doesn't have a confirmed price or release date just yet - but we'll be sure to bring more info direct from MWC as it happens.