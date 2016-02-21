  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Tablets
    3. >
  3. Tablet news
    4. >
  4. Huawei tablet news

Huawei MateBook 2-in-1 aims squarely at the iPad Pro and Surface 4

|
1/10 Huawei
The best tablet 2018: Top tablets and 2-in-1s to buy today
The best tablet 2018: Top tablets and 2-in-1s to buy today

- Comes with MatePen stylus

- 2160 x 1440 resolution

- Full metal body

Huawei has announced the MateBook at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, putting the company in the 2-in-1 category.

The Huawei MateBook goes firmly after the iPad Pro and Surface 4 with its detachable keyboard cover and MatePen stylus, the latter of which triples up as a laser pointer and projection clicker. Sorry Apple Pencil.

A 12-inch display with a 2160 x 1400 resolution is on board, alongside a full metal body that measures just 6.9mm slim and hits the scales at 640g. It also comes with a side fingerprint sensor for fast and secure unlocking.

The display has an 84 per cent screen to body ratio, offers a 85 per cent colour gamut and tops out at 400nits. Under the hood, the MateBook is powered by 6th Gen Intel Core m processors, with a choice of the m3, m5 or m7, while a 4430mAh battery keeps the tablet come notebook going for up to 10 hours.

The device will run on Windows 10 so you'll get all the features that come with Microsoft's latest software.

The Huawei MateBook will be available in two colours comprising a black panel with a grey body and a white panel with a gold body. The keyboard cover that clips on comes in four colours with a built in kickstand that offers two viewing positions. The keyboard has a 1.5mm travel depth.

Prices start at 799 euros for the 128GB model, with 4GB of RAM and an Intel Core M3 Processor. The top of the line 512GB model, with 8GB of RAM and an Intel Core M7 processor will retail at 1,799 euros. We're still awaiting UK prices.

PopularIn Tablets
  1. Microsoft Surface Go tablet is the cheapest, most accessible Surface yet
  2. Microsoft Surface Go vs Apple iPad 9.7 (2018): What's the difference?
  3. Hands-on pics of Samsung Galaxy Tab A2 and Tab A2 XL show tablet market about to thrive again
  4. Microsoft’s budget Surface tablet clears FCC, might launch soon
  5. New iOS 12 evidence points to iPad Pro with Face ID and Animojis
  1. Amazon Fire 7 vs Fire HD 8 vs Fire HD 10: Which Fire tablet should you buy?
  2. Official Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 press image leaks, to be announced at Samsung Unpacked?
  3. Microsoft's next Surface device could be a 'pocketable' device
  4. Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition coming in July for £200, pre-order now
  5. New iPad Pro 2018 specs, rumours and news: What's the story so far?
Comments