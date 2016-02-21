Huawei MateBook 2-in-1 aims squarely at the iPad Pro and Surface 4

Huawei has announced the MateBook at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, putting the company in the 2-in-1 category.

The Huawei MateBook goes firmly after the iPad Pro and Surface 4 with its detachable keyboard cover and MatePen stylus, the latter of which triples up as a laser pointer and projection clicker. Sorry Apple Pencil.

A 12-inch display with a 2160 x 1400 resolution is on board, alongside a full metal body that measures just 6.9mm slim and hits the scales at 640g. It also comes with a side fingerprint sensor for fast and secure unlocking.

The display has an 84 per cent screen to body ratio, offers a 85 per cent colour gamut and tops out at 400nits. Under the hood, the MateBook is powered by 6th Gen Intel Core m processors, with a choice of the m3, m5 or m7, while a 4430mAh battery keeps the tablet come notebook going for up to 10 hours.

The device will run on Windows 10 so you'll get all the features that come with Microsoft's latest software.

The Huawei MateBook will be available in two colours comprising a black panel with a grey body and a white panel with a gold body. The keyboard cover that clips on comes in four colours with a built in kickstand that offers two viewing positions. The keyboard has a 1.5mm travel depth.

Prices start at 799 euros for the 128GB model, with 4GB of RAM and an Intel Core M3 Processor. The top of the line 512GB model, with 8GB of RAM and an Intel Core M7 processor will retail at 1,799 euros. We're still awaiting UK prices.