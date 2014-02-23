Huawei MediaPad M1 8-inch tablet entertains with HTC One looks

Huawei has launched a new 8-inch Android tablet known as the MediaPad M1. This 8-inch tablet focuses on entertainment with a pair for front-facing speakers, giving you a design that looks very much like the HTC One.

The MediaPad M1, launched at Mobile World Congress 2014 in Barcelona, features an 8-inch IPS display with a 1280 x 920 pixel resolution (197ppi). That perhaps marks the MediaPad M1 as a budget device, as there are smaller tablets with higher resolutions out there, and agressively priced too.

However, the front-facing speakers with micro-drilled grilles benefit from DTS, aiming to give you a virtual surround sound when watching movies. There's support for DNLA as part of the Emotion UI skin that Huawei puts over the top of Android 4.2.

The tablet will be slim at only 7.9mm thick and a weight of 329g, but inside it houses a 1.6GHz quad-core chipset so it should cope with most tasks you set it with ease.

There's a 4800mAh battery which Huawei says will be good for 24 hours of use, or watching 8 movies. Like some other Huawei devices, you can use the tablet's battery to charge up your smartphone too.

There's a 5-megapixel camera on the back and a 1-megapixel on the front for all those video calls you might want to make. The Huawei MediaPad M1 will be available in both white and titanium colour schemes.

There's no exact word on pricing at the moment, but it's expected to hit the shelves in May 2014.

And if you're wondering about the HTC One-esque looks, we snapped them side-by-side for a quick comparison.