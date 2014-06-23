  1. Home
Meet Volantis, HTC's potential 9-inch Nexus tablet

HTC may soon unveil a Nexus tablet called Volantis, or Flounder, according to a source of Android Police.

The HTC Volantis should feature an 8.9-inch screen with a 2048 x 1440 resolution for 281ppi. It'll be powered by an Nvidia Logan 64-bit Tegra K1 processor backed by 2GB of RAM.

The tablet should come sporting two cameras, 8-megapixels of OIS shooting glory on the back and 3-megapixels on the front. With 16GB and 32GB storage options cramming pics in shouldn't be an issue.

On the design side of things the Volantis is expected to be an aluminium "zero-gap" construction. It'll feature front-facing stereo speakers crammed into the 418g, 7.8mm thin body.

The leaked photo and specs sheet don't really match, but Android Police claims the image is just a draft and not what the finished version will look like.

The HTC Volantis should arrive with the latest Android L OS sometime at the back end of 2014. Rumoured prices go from $399 for the 16GB version and $499 for the 32GB model to $600 for an LTE version.

