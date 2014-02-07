HTC Nexus tablet with high-end specs to release later this year, says latest rumour

HTC will release a high-end Nexus tablet in the third quarter of 2014, according to a report by The Commercial Times.

The publication, which didn't cite any sources, said HTC had won the rights to create a Nexus tablet with premium specs. And that's about all the report had to offer on the rumour. Pocket-lint contacted HTC for confirmation, but the company declined to comment.

HTC was the first manufacturer to develop a Nexus smartphone in 2010 - the Nexus One. The company has yet to work with Google again on another Nexus device. It did however release two ill-fated tablets in 2011 called the HTC Flyer and HTC Jetstream for $499 and $849 respectively.

In October, during an interview with The Financial Times, HTC chair Cher Wang revealed HTC would soon re-enter the tablet space despite its two flops: "When the tablet comes out it will be something nice and disruptive," explained Wang. HTC hasn't revealed anything else, so details remain scarce.

Currently, the Nexus 7 and Nexus 10 are the only affordable Nexus tablets available on the market. If HTC were to introduce a Nexus tablet with similarly attractive price points and high-end specifications, it could have a much-needed hit on its hands.