  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Tablets
    3. >
  3. Tablet news
    4. >
  4. HTC tablet news

HTC One Max 5.9-inch 1080p phablet reportedly coming in September

|
  HTC One Max 5.9-inch 1080p phablet reportedly coming in September
What’s the best HP laptop for business? Five great laptops compared
What’s the best HP laptop for business? Five great laptops compared

The HTC One mini has been grabbing all the headlines, with an expected July street date to be announcement soon. Now more has been revealed on the rumoured HTC One Max, a larger, phablet-style flagship phone from the Taiwanese manufacturer, designed to go head-to-head with the Samsung Galaxy Note 3.

A source has told German phone site Mobile Geeks that the HTC One Max will be available in "early September" in order to duke it out directly with Samsung's latest device. The Note 3 is expected to be announced during a second Samsung Unveiled event just before IFA in Berlin at the beginning of September, so HTC could be looking to rain on the parade in that sense.

READ: O2 Germany leak reveals HTC One Mini and One Max - and Nokia Eros and Mars

Rumoured specifications for the Max include a 5.9-inch 1920 x 1080 (Full HD 1080p) screen, top-of-the-range 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, 2GB of RAM, 32 or 64GB of storage depending on version, and a 3,200mAh battery.

Whether the Max has a stylus like its Samsung rival is yet to be revealed. But it's unlikely, as none of the others in the HTC One family has any such attached accessory.

PopularIn Tablets
Logitech Crayon vs Apple Pencil: What’s the difference and which one is best for you?
Amazon Fire 7 vs Fire HD 8 vs Fire HD 10: Which Fire tablet should you buy?
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet updated and it's all about Alexa
Amazon Show Mode Charging Dock turns your Fire tablet into a smart display
This is what the new iPad Pro with Face ID will look like
New iPad Pro 2018 specs, rumours and news: What's the story so far?
Comments