  HTC One Max 5.9-inch 1080p phablet reportedly coming in September

The HTC One mini has been grabbing all the headlines, with an expected July street date to be announcement soon. Now more has been revealed on the rumoured HTC One Max, a larger, phablet-style flagship phone from the Taiwanese manufacturer, designed to go head-to-head with the Samsung Galaxy Note 3.

A source has told German phone site Mobile Geeks that the HTC One Max will be available in "early September" in order to duke it out directly with Samsung's latest device. The Note 3 is expected to be announced during a second Samsung Unveiled event just before IFA in Berlin at the beginning of September, so HTC could be looking to rain on the parade in that sense.

Rumoured specifications for the Max include a 5.9-inch 1920 x 1080 (Full HD 1080p) screen, top-of-the-range 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, 2GB of RAM, 32 or 64GB of storage depending on version, and a 3,200mAh battery.

Whether the Max has a stylus like its Samsung rival is yet to be revealed. But it's unlikely, as none of the others in the HTC One family has any such attached accessory.