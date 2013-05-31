  HTC reportedly ditches 12-inch Windows 8 tablet plans, will press on with 7-inch

HTC has allegedly scrapped plans to release a larger screen Windows 8/Windows RT tablet this year because there has been "weak demand" for such a product. However, it is said to be pressing on with the manufacture of a 7-inch Windows RT device.

News service Bloomberg reports that people familiar with the matter have said the larger tablet device would also be expensive to make. One of the sources explained that the company was considering a device "about 12-inches", but it would be too pricey in both components and then, subsequently, what it would have to charge customers.

Take-up on Windows tablets has been slow, with IDC claiming that only 200,000 have been sold in the first quarter. The format is struggling to make a significant foothold in a space dominated by Android and the iPad. The Windows 8.1 update might make a difference to users, but it looks as if HTC doesn't want to take the gamble.

According to Bloomberg's source, HTC had planned to use Qualcomm Snapdragon chips in its Windows tablet devices and will continue to do so in the 7-inch model.

"We don't comment on rumours or speculation," HTC said.