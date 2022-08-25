Honor's first global tablet launches today, meet the Pad 8

(Pocket-lint) - Alongside the launch of the Honor 70 smartphone, the brand also launched the Pad 8, which is the first Honor tablet to reach our shores.
The Honor Pad 8 is a 12-inch tablet with a 2K LCD display and it runs MagicUI 6.1.
-
The screen-to-body ratio is impressive and the bezels are just 7.2mm thick, which is narrower than the bezels on the iPad Pro.
The tablet utilises a 10:6 aspect ratio, and Honor says this results in smaller black bars when watching typical 16:9 content.
It weighs 520 grams and is only 6.9mm thick, but it's worth noting that there's a small camera bump on the rear.
The Pad 8 has a metal unibody design with rounded corners and is only available in the "blue hour" colourway - though we think it's quite attractive.
It's powered by the Snapdragon 680 processor, so it's not a gaming powerhouse, but likely more than fast enough for content consumption and productivity tasks.
Speaking of content consumption, the Pad 8 houses eight speakers with DTS:X Ultra Hi-Res audio support, so your Netflix sessions should pack a punch.
The Pad 8 launches at the affordable price of £269.99 and will be available from Honor's website on August 26 and on Amazon from September 2 2022.