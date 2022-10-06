Google Pixel Tablet will become a Nest Hub thanks to a charging Speaker Dock

(Pocket-lint) - Google has used its Made by Google event to share some more details about the forthcoming Pixel Tablet. The tablet is not due to launch until 2023, but we're slowly learning more about it.

Firstly, Google has said that the Pixel Tablet has a new coating process, with a nano ceramic coating over the top of the aluminium body, to give it a really luscious feel.

But beyond that, we now know that the Pixel Tablet is going to be powered by Google's new Tensor G2 hardware - the same as found in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

That means there will be loads of power, making it a totally capable device.

Moving on, there's something more exciting, with Google taking a leaf out of Amazon's book. Like the Fire tablets, you'll be able to dock the Pixel Tablet to essentially turn it into a Nest Hub.

That will happen thanks to a charging Speaker Dock, which uses the same design as Nest Hubs, giving the illusion of a floating display.

It will be held in place by magnets, to make docking and undocking really easy. But it will then boost the audio so when you ask it to play music or a TV show, it will sound great.

Of course, it will charge at the same time. The result will be that your tablet can be more useful when you're not using it - saving the need to buy a Nest Hub as well as a new Google tablet.

This all sounds like a great offering - so we can't wait to hear more in 2023.

