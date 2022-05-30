Google Pixel Tablet tipped to come with stylus support

(Pocket-lint) - Google's announcement that it's working on its own tablet was a highlight of its I/O conference this year, albeit there were very few details to go with the reveal at that stage.

Now it would seem that we can glean a little more about the tablet's capabilities thanks to the addition of a new item on the lists of the Universal Stylus Initiative (USI).

This list is part of a standardisation effort to make sure that supported styluses work across a wide range of devices, and there's now an entry for a Google tablet.

The name is listed as "Tangor", obviously a codename, but the substance of the observation is that this indicates Google is working to make the Pixel Tablet stylus-compatible, something that comes with no downsides for users.

What'll be curious is to see whether Google is planning its own stylus to go with the tablet (like an Apple Pencil equivalent), and if so whether it'll have any neat docking or charging features if used with the new tablet.

It could be that it's just to get the tablet compatible with third-party options, though, and that similarly would be a nice feature. This would be an interesting development, though, since it would be the first Android device to do so, and would therefore potentially signal a change for the whole Android ecosystem.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.