(Pocket-lint) - Google hasn't had an Android tablet in its lineup for many years - with the last being the Pixel C in 2015.

It did continue to dabble in all-in-ones in 2018, with the Pixel Slate, but that ran on Chrome OS.

Now it plans to return to the field with an unnamed Android tablet teased during Google I/O 2022. We don't know a whole lot about it right now, but the design was shown during the event and it was confirmed to run on Google Tensor - the software giant's own silicon that currently powers the Pixel 6 series phones.

The new tablet will be released in 2023, so we're likely to find out much more about it over the coming months.

"We shared an early look at our Android tablet, powered by Google Tensor," the company wrote in a blog post.

"Built to be the perfect companion for your Pixel phone, our tablet will blend into your day-to-day routine and help connect the moments you’re on the go with the moments you’re at home. We’ll have more to share here in 2023, so stay tuned."

From the image so far, it looks to be more iPad than iPad Pro, so more consumer friendly. We'll just have to wait to find out for sure, however.

The future of Sky Glass, Garmin Vivosmart 5 and Paramount+ - Pocket-lint Podcast 153 By Rik Henderson · 11 May 2022

Writing by Rik Henderson.