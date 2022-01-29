(Pocket-lint) - The Android tablet space leaves a lot to be desired, but there's new evidence surfacing that suggests Google is considering ways to improve it.

Android co-founder Rich Miner is working on Android tablets, according to ComputerWorld, which looked into Google’s tablet history and noticed Miner’s LinkedIn page lists his current title as "CTO Android Tablets". He's had that title since March 2021, too. If you need more proof that Google is doing something with Android tablets, consider its recent job listing for a "Senior Engineering Manager, Android Tablet App Experience".

As first spotted by 9to5Google, the listing noted Google believes the future of computing is shifting toward more powerful and capable tablets. "We are working to deliver the next chapter of computing", Google said - without actually admitting consumers can expect a Google-made Android tablet any time soon.

Let's also not forget that Google recently announced Android 12L - the first indication it still cares about tablets. Google positions it as a "special feature drop that makes Android 12 even better on large screens". Essentially, Android 12L will change the layout of a device’s UI, by adjusting the placement of the home screen, lock screen, notifications, Quick Settings, and more. You can read more about the upcoming software experience here.

Best tablet 2022: Top tablets to buy today By Britta O'Boyle · 4 January 2022 What are the best tablets? 1. Apple iPad (2021) · 2. Amazon Fire 8 HD · 3. iPad mini (2021) 7 · 4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e · 5. iPad Air

If you add all these moves up, it certainly points to something exciting. It seems like the company is plotting a return to tablets, but nothing is certain yet.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.