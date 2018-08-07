Google is bringing its augmented reality platform, ARCore, to a tablet.

The company, which just detailed new features for its Classroom app, has revealed that the Acer Chromebook Tab 10, the first tablet to run Chrome OS, will soon support ARCore. That will allow educators and students to use essentially leverage AR while at school.

The Chromebook Tab 10 is compatible with Google’s Classroom app, which lets teachers easily group assignments and toggle between student submissions when grading, as well as Google's Expeditions AR app. With the Expeditions AR app, student can, for instance, walk around a life-sized African elephant in their classroom, or put a museum's worth of ancient Greek statues on the table.

Students who use Google's education experiences will also get to use virtuality reality, too. There are 30 new activities and lesson plans in the Google Earth app, for instance, for use with the Cardboard and Daydream headsets. Google said students and teachers can explore Mars with NASA, the world’s oceans with the Ocean Agency, or safaris in Africa with the National Geographic Society.

But the real-stand out news today is that ARCore is finally available outside of smartphones. The new feature won’t be available immediately, however. Google said we can expect it to arrive on the Acer Chromebook Tab 10 sometime this autumn. The $329 tablet, if you're interested in it, has a 9.7-inch resolution LCD display with an OP1 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage, among other things.

It is available to education and commercial users.