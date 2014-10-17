Nexus 9 starts at £319 if you pre-order from Google or Amazon

Amazon.co.uk has listed all the models of the HTC-made Google Nexus 9 tablet for pre-order under its pre-order guarantee scheme and is taking a gamble on prices starting at £319 for the 16GB Wi-Fi only model.

UPDATE: The Google Play Store has also now listed the Nexus 9 for preorder. The device is available in three different colours, two different capacities, and with Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi + LTE as connectivity options. Like Amazon, Google's starting price is £319 for the 16GB Wi-Fi only model.

Amazon's pre-order price guarantee scheme ensures that you only pay either the amount listed when ordered or the final price if the final cost is lower. So as it has listed the 16GB version of the 8.9-inch tablet at £319, that is the most you will have to pay for it, even if Amazon's estimation of the final price ticket is wrong.

Amazon also believes that the 32GB model with Wi-Fi and LTE (4G) will be £459. While the 32GB model without 4G is currently up for pre-order at £399. Google has yet to reveal actual UK prices for any of the tablets.

The online retailer has listed a release date too, claiming that the tablets will hit the UK on 3 November. Again, that is yet to be confirmed by Google.

Pricing for the Nexus 6 smartphone and the Nexus Player micro-console are still to be revealed. It is also worth remembering that Amazon often sets estimated prices of products that fluctuate before release. It has also been known to get a release date wrong, informing customers of a change in when they can expect their items after a pre-order has been placed.