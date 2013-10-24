Google Play shows 16GB Nexus 10 as out of stock, let next-gen speculation fly

The 16GB version of the Nexus 10 is now showing as "out of inventory" on Google Play. Time to let our speculation alarm sound.

Google has been tipped to release the next-generation Nexus 10 in the near future and with stock shortages on Google Play now appearing for the tablet, the rumours circulating are given a bit of credence. We'll go out on a limb and speculate Google is clearing out first-generation Nexus 10 stock for its next version.

Why? Because stock shortages can often indicate new devices, especially in Google Play's case. The same happened with the Nexus 4 before leaks began in force for the Nexus 5 handset. Of course the Nexus 5 hasn't technically been announced yet, but the company is widely expected to announce the new Nexus handset in the coming days.

And the stock shortages for the Nexus 10 could mean just that - not enough to go around. But with a Nexus 5 and Android 4.4 KitKat announcement expected this month, wouldn't the second-generation Nexus 10 be bundled in, as well?

The next-generation Nexus 10 is expected to be manufactured by Asus this time around, rather than Samsung. Rumours hint at the Nexus 10 having a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor instead of a Samsung Exynos chip and Android 4.4 KitKat right out of the box. A sketchy press image leaked earlier on Thursday for the 2013 Nexus 10, but we advise you take it with a healthy dose of salt.

It shouldn't be much longer until we get the full story. In the meantime, if you're wanting to purchase a Nexus 10, you'll have to opt for the 32GB version.