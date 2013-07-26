  Android 4.3 has 4K support, who wants an Android home cinema?

Android 4.3 will have 4K support, according to code found within the new version of Android released by Google this week.

Although there are no current Android devices capable of displaying 4K Ultra HD video, it shows that the search giant is thinking ahead to what the future holds for home entertainment.

That will please Sony, Samsung and LG, who already have 4K-ready televisions on the market even though 4K footage for the home is still very much in its infancy.

In the short term, however, it shouldn't make any difference to what you see. Don't panic, because your tablet or phone not having 4K isn't a bad thing.

The highest resolution Android tablet on sale at the moment is the Google Nexus 10 tablet from Samsung which sports a 2560 x 1600 resolution, but it is expected that more and more Android tablets, phones, and devices with higher resolutions will quickly come on to the market in the next couple of years.

On Wednesday Google announced the Nexus 7, a 7-inch tablet with a Full 1080p display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200.

Many commentators believe that 4K resolution, which is still mainly used only in cinemas at the moment, is only useful and noticed when you get to a television size above 60-inches.

That's one damn big tablet.