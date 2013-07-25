  New Nexus 7 release date UK? PC World says 13 September starting £199

The new Nexus 7 is coming to the UK on 13 September, according to PC World.

The website has added the new Google Android 4.3 tablet to its online store and says you can pre-order it for delivery on 13 September. The tablet is priced at £199 for the 16GB version and £239.99 for the 32GB model. Strangely, it also claims that the operating system is Android 4.2 Jelly Bean on both, not Android 4.3 as Google said at the launch.

But we suspect that this is an error on PC World's part rather than the tablet shipping with the last generation of the operating system in the UK. We would expect it to have been corrected when the listing is fully updated.

Announced at a Google event on Wednesday in California, the new Nexus 7 boasts a 1920 x 1200 resolution screen, an improved processor and more RAM than the 2012 model.

In the US, the tablet will be available from 30 July.