  Nexus 7 2: Everything you need to know

The 2nd Generation Nexus 7 has now been confirmed by Best Buy and all its specs detailed before the official launch by Google. Perhaps one of Android's most beloved tablets, the Nexus 7 is about to get a refresh at Google's 24 July media event. The 7-inch tablet manufactured by Asus has done wonders for the Android community, providing a solid tablet on the cheap that offers stock-Android. Its speediness and size convenience are almost perfect. What else could you ask for?

With all gadgets, it's only a matter of time before they're upgraded with the latest and greatest to keep ahead of the spec-race. It's been a year since the original, so the Nexus 7 is no different.

The new Nexus 7 will feature a High-definition LCD 10-finger capacitive touch screen with IPS technology. It will have a 300 cd/m&³2; brightness, 178° viewing angle, and antifingerprint technology and scratch-resistant glass. Resolution will be 1920 x 1200. That gives it a 323ppi for those that care about these things. That's a lot crisper than an iPad mini's screen.

The new Nexus 7 will feature a 1.5GHz Qualcomm quad-core processor with 2GB of RAM giving it plenty of oomph.

The Nexus 7 2 will feature 32GB of on board storage, a microUSB port with SlimPort for faster data transfer and Bluetooth 4.0 so you can pair it with other devices. The Nexus 7 2 will feature a/b/g/n wireless connectivity, but sadly not support for the newest 802.11ac standard. There is no HDMI output, or microSD card slot to expand the memory, but you do get GPS. The battery size hasn't been detailed as yet, but it is rumoured to be 4,000 mAh.

The original Nexus 7 stuck with just a front-facing camera for communication, opting out of the normal rear-facing camera in what was most likely an attempt to save on the price of manufacturing. The second-generation Nexus 7 now has two cameras.

On the back of the device there is a 5-megapixel camera and on the front is a 1.2-megapixel offering for video calling.

Looks of the new Nexus 7 are almost identical to the now older Nexus 7. Measurements are 7.62mm (h) x 200mm (w) x 114.3 (d) and it weights 317g.

As for the back of the Nexus 7 2, we will find a matte-finish that device manufacturers have come to love. It sticks to surfaces so there's no sliding around, and the matte finish can be relatively comfortable in the hand. The 5-megapixel rear camera is found on the back left. Two speaker grilles are at the bottom and top of the device, providing dual speakers, referred to in spec leaks as the "upper" and "lower" speakers. Looking south, you'll also find a USB port positioned near the lower speaker.

Branding here is a bit different from the original version. The Nexus logo is conveniently placed on the back in vertical print, rather than horizontal like the first version. An Asus logo is also found horizontally at the bottom.

Comparing overall build, the second-generation Nexus 7 is taller, with less bezel on the sides.

The Nexus 7 2 will come with Android 4.3. A leaked version of the software has been circulating for several devices in recent weeks, showing us there won't be too much in the way of change - just a couple of new appreciated features.

Most notably, it sounds like we'll see much improved touch sensitivity with the software, specifically when tapping smaller items on the screen. Furthermore, the leaks have indicated Bluetooth Low Energy and OpenGL ES 3.0 support, new dialer options for placing phone calls, and an "always on" option for Wi-Fi-based location services. A new camera app is also found, which should fit well with the Nexus 7's rear-camera.

A glance at Carphone Warehouse stock inventory provided to Pocket-lint shows that a 16GB model and 32GB model are incoming. Both models are listed as Wi-Fi only, so it's not exactly clear where the 3G or 4G version may be at. Though, an ASUS chat rep did say a 4G version is coming.

As for pricing, the new Nexus 7 is said to be a bit pricier than the original version. It is tipped to launch at $229 for the 16GB model and $269.99 for the larger 32GB model. Sources have indicated to Pocket-lint that the Nexus 7 2 will indeed be launched next week, but those same sources offer no details yet for the UK, making the CPW listing very interesting indeed. As for a specific launch date, it is rumoured to be 30 July at Best Buy.

Pocket-lint will be bringing you the announcements about the new tablet via our dedicated Nexus 7 hub. Join us for the latest announcements.