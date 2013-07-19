  1. Home
Latest Nexus 7 2 leak hints wireless charging and 1.5GHz quad-core processor

The next-generation Nexus 7 is believed to be launching very soon (Google's mysterious 24 July media event?), and subsequently, the leaks keep rolling, giving us an indication of what we might see. The latest is from Engadget, which shows us a product info tag, providing a few more bits of what the 7-inch tablet may invoke. 

The newest set of information says that the Nexus 7 2 will feature wireless charging functionality, more than likely similar to what's available on the Nexus 4. Google provides a charging stone for the handset, where cordless aficionados can set their phone for easy charging. It's not clear if Google will release a different wireless charging mechanism for the Nexus 7 2, but nonethless it's coming.

Additionally, thanks to the screenshot, we now know the Nexus 7 2 is going to be quite the speed beast. We'll allegedly see a quad-core 1.5GHz CPU, which should bring plenty of power to the small tablet. Furthermore, it sounds like we'll see Android 4.3 included, which is suspected to be being announced at the 24 July media event. 

Other specifications for the Nexus 7 2 are rumoured to be a 1.2-megapixel front-camera, 5-megapixel rear camera, a Slim Port for 1080p video playback over HDMI, and a 7-inch display with the possibility of a hefty 1980 x 1200 screen resolution. It is said to be launching for $269 (£176).

Sources have indicated to Pocket-lint that the Nexus 7 2 will indeed be launched next week. Follow our second-generation Nexus 7 hub for the latest. 

