Nexus 7 2: Documents and pictures show launch imminent

Mere hours after Google sent invites to the press for a mysterious 24 July event, spurring rumours of a new Nexus 7 on the horizon, internal documents and images and videos for the next-generation Android tablet have leaked online.

The leaked documents revealed that US-based retailer OfficeMax will receive stocks of the new Nexus 7 next week, as first reported by Engadget. The documents specifically showed that OfficeMax will have units by 20 July. The model listed is a 32GB version for $269.99 (£177.66). Engadget is uncertain if there will even be a 16GB version, but OfficeMax will apparently continue to sell the original Nexus 7 for the time being.

Google's invitations sent out on Wednesday asked the press to join Android head Sundar Puchai for breakfast. Due to his involvement with the event, many reports speculated that Google would unveil something Android related like a new Nexus 7.

As for the purported pictures and video of the new Nexus 7, Android Central on Wednesday posted a first look at what it called the successor to the original Nexus 7. The website noted the product could just be a prototype and not a finished product, but it claimed the new Nexus 7 will release in both 16GB and 32GB options. There will likely also be Wi-Fi-only versions and models with cellular data connections.

As for specs, the new Nexus 7 will have a 7-inch LCD display, 1.2-megapixel camera on the front, 1.5-megapixel camera on the back, 3.5mm headphone jack, Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro processor and 4GB of DDR3L RAM. However, Android Central noted the new Nexus 7 might only offer 2GB.

So, what do you think? It looks as though a Nexus 7 2 launch could be imminent. Check out the video and gallery below for a closer look at all the leaks.