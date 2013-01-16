  T-Mobile US enabled Nexus 7 now available on Google Play; Nexus 4 available soon at retail stores

Google's Nexus 7 tablet is now available with a T-Mobile-SIM card through Google Play, for stateside customers looking to get T-Mobile 3G connectivity on the go.

Google and T-Mobile are making the 3G + Wi-Fi enabled tablet available for $299, the same as the AT&T HSPA+ model. That's only a $50 premium over the Wi-Fi only model, not counting a data plan, of course.

Additionally, T-Mobile announced that it is expanding Nexus 4 availability stateside. In the coming weeks, the pure-Jelly Bean handset will be available at all stores nationwide and on the carrier's website on 23 January.

T-Mobile is the only US carrier to offer the Nexus 4 on contract and has resorted to sales over Google Play since launch, up until the just-announced expansion.

The Nexus 4 will be an uncontested hit until the iPhone lands on the carrier later this year.