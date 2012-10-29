32GB Google Nexus 7 UK release date revealed, hitting stores tomorrow, online today

Today's Nexus New York press event may have been postponed due to severe (life-threatening) weather warnings, but the 32GB Google Nexus 7 is still planned to hit UK stores tomorrow (30 October).

An assistant in a London branch of Currys & PC World told us that the version of the tablet device with a higher storage capacity than its stablemates will be available to buy from "tomorrow" or "online tonight".

"We've sold out of the 16GB models because the 32GB comes tomorrow," the assistant told us in a very matter of fact way. "You can order it online tonight and arrange to collect it in store if you like."

It had been rumoured for a week or two that the Asus-made device would be made available this week, and that Google had started to drop the price of its 16GB equivalent to £160 in preparation, but now we know the exact date.

In the US, there are reports that the 32GB edition has already started to hit shelves. American store chain The Office Depot has put 32GB Nexus 7 models "on display" and some consumers are claiming they were able to purchase them.

With the iPad mini going on sale this Friday (2 November), Google is clearly attempting to steal Apple's thunder by offering a premium version of its competitive tablet several days beforehand. And at a much cheaper price point (believed to by £199).

UPDATE Google and Asus have confirmed that a 32GB version of the Nexus 7 is now available in the UK. In addition, a Wi-Fi plus 3G version of the Android tablet will be available on the Three network from the "middle of November". Price plans and tariffs will be announced closer to the date of availability.

The companies have also confirmed that the new Wi-Fi version of the 32GB model will retail for £199. You can order one from the online sites of a number of retailers including PC World, Currys, Comet, Carphone Warehouse, Ebuyer, HMV, Tesco, John Lewis, Littlewoods, Argos, Asda, Game and Sainsburys.

As we revealed earlier today (above), high street stores will have stock on shelves tomorrow.

