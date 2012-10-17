Argos to sell 32GB Google Nexus 7 for £199.99 - that's just 99p more than the 16GB version

Argos’s Christmas Gift Guide has revealed that the retailer will begin stocking a 32GB version of the Google Nexus 7, which it will sell for just £199.99.

Currently the 16GB version of the Android powered tablet retails for £199, so we can expect to see either a price drop for this model, or possibly it being pulled altogether. It also raises questions about the future of the 8GB version, whose sales have been dwarfed by the 16GB model.

The 32GB version of the tablet, which is manufactured by Asus, is yet to go on sale on the Argos website. However, a representative for the company confirmed to thenextweb.com that the 32GB Nexus 7 would be available in time for the Christmas rush.

This news emerges shortly before the anticipated unveiling of the iPad mini on 23 October, which itself is rumoured to be arriving with a price of around £200, though this is expected to get you only 8GB of memory. A 32GB version of the iPad mini is more likely to be around £277.

It’s also worth noting that pricing the 32GB Nexus 7 at £199.99 would put it in direct competition with Amazon’s Kindle Fire HD, which is expected to arrive in the UK imminently, with the same memory, for the same price.

Pocket-lint has spoken to Asus about the arrival of the Nexus 7 32GB version, but sadly its response was: “No comment.”

However, either the Argos Christmas Gift Guide is correct or there’ll need to be a new print run made soon.