Nexus 7 delays after delivery address debacle

Some customers who have ordered the Nexus 7 may be in for a longer wait than anticipated after it emerged an issue had arisen with incomplete delivery addresses.

According to Expert Reviews, customers who were initially told by email that their tablet device had been dispatched were left waiting and when they spoke to TNT to find out where their Nexus 7 was were told Google had "provided incomplete addresses".

However, whereas TNT placed the blame on Google, the internet giant claims it was an issue with TNT.

Pocket-lint spoke to Google, which confirmed that though there had been a problem, normal service had resumed: “There was a small issue on the TNT side with labelling but it was quickly rectified and orders continued to be processed.”

Whoever’s fault it was, we’re pleased to hear orders are back on track and that customers who have ordered the Android 4.1 Jelly Bean tablet will be receiving them imminently if they haven’t already.

Has your Google Nexus 7 been delayed? What were you told? Let us know...