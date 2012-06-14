Disgo 9104 tablet offers cheap Ice Cream Sandwich experience, just don't expect Google Play

An Android tablet that runs on Ice Cream Sandwich for just £179.99 has been unveiled. Too good to be true? Well yes and no, in that the Disgo 9104 fits both criteria, but not without cutting some corners along the way.

The Disgo 9104 tablet is not Google certified, meaning owners of the Ice Cream Sandwich device won’t be able to download apps from Google Play. That’s not to say the Disgo 9104 doesn’t have its own supply of applications.

The tablet comes preloaded with more than £100 of “Disgo apps”, including Office Suite Pro, with additional applications available through the SlideME app store. However, the wealth and quality of these apps will be diminished in comparison to those available on Google Play.

In terms of specs, we’re looking at a 9.7-inch capacitive IPS display with a 1024x768 pixel resolution, 1.2 GHz Boxchip Cortex A8 ARM processor, 16GB of flash storage (though this is expandable by up to 48GB) and a 0.3-megapixel front-facing camera and 2-megapixel snapper on the back of the tablet.

At £179.99 you’ll be hard pressed to find a cheaper tablet running on Ice Cream Sandwich. However, it’s worth considering the limitations. As they say, you get what you pay for.

The Disgo 9104 will be available from mid-June from Dixons, Amazon.co.uk and other high street and online retailers.

Would you consider buying a Disgo 9104? Tell us why in the comments section below.